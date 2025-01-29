Left Menu

Haryana Minister Criticizes Kejriwal Over Water Controversy

BJP's Vipul Goel has slammed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's claims of 'poisonous water' from Haryana, deeming them irresponsible. Goel calls for legal action, as Prime Minister Modi defends Haryana. The row intensifies amid Delhi Assembly elections, with AAP's past successes in focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:13 IST
Haryana Minister Criticizes Kejriwal Over Water Controversy
Revenue & Disaster Management Minister of Haryana Vipul Goel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Minister and BJP leader Vipul Goel labeled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's accusation of 'poisonous water' from Haryana as 'irresponsible.' Goel has urged the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Kejriwal for purportedly disseminating false information and causing public alarm in Delhi and Haryana.

The controversy revolves around allegations made by Kejriwal regarding elevated ammonia levels in the Yamuna River, claims that Goel insists demand scrutiny by the Election Commission. 'An FIR is in the works under sections of the Disaster Management Act,' Goel told ANI, highlighting the severity of the accusations and questioning the basis of Kejriwal's statements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also criticized Kejriwal, asserting that Cabinet Ministers, including himself, consume the same water, aiming to undermine Kejriwal's claims ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. The political climate heats up as Kejriwal's comments attract condemnation from the BJP, suggesting a tense electoral battle on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025