Haryana Minister Criticizes Kejriwal Over Water Controversy
BJP's Vipul Goel has slammed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's claims of 'poisonous water' from Haryana, deeming them irresponsible. Goel calls for legal action, as Prime Minister Modi defends Haryana. The row intensifies amid Delhi Assembly elections, with AAP's past successes in focus.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp rebuke, Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Minister and BJP leader Vipul Goel labeled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's accusation of 'poisonous water' from Haryana as 'irresponsible.' Goel has urged the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Kejriwal for purportedly disseminating false information and causing public alarm in Delhi and Haryana.
The controversy revolves around allegations made by Kejriwal regarding elevated ammonia levels in the Yamuna River, claims that Goel insists demand scrutiny by the Election Commission. 'An FIR is in the works under sections of the Disaster Management Act,' Goel told ANI, highlighting the severity of the accusations and questioning the basis of Kejriwal's statements.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also criticized Kejriwal, asserting that Cabinet Ministers, including himself, consume the same water, aiming to undermine Kejriwal's claims ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. The political climate heats up as Kejriwal's comments attract condemnation from the BJP, suggesting a tense electoral battle on the horizon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Elections: Kejriwal Alleges Hidden Congress-BJP 'Jugalbandi'
Delhi Elections: Unveiling Political Alliances Amidst Accusations
Aam Aadmi Party Stages Groom-Less Procession to Taunt BJP's Leadership
Aam Aadmi Party's Bhojpuri Anthem Aims to Woo Purvanchal Voters
Political Sparring Intensifies Ahead of Delhi Elections