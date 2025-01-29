Haryana Minister Criticizes Kejriwal Over Water Controversy

In a sharp rebuke, Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Minister and BJP leader Vipul Goel labeled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's accusation of 'poisonous water' from Haryana as 'irresponsible.' Goel has urged the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Kejriwal for purportedly disseminating false information and causing public alarm in Delhi and Haryana.

The controversy revolves around allegations made by Kejriwal regarding elevated ammonia levels in the Yamuna River, claims that Goel insists demand scrutiny by the Election Commission. 'An FIR is in the works under sections of the Disaster Management Act,' Goel told ANI, highlighting the severity of the accusations and questioning the basis of Kejriwal's statements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also criticized Kejriwal, asserting that Cabinet Ministers, including himself, consume the same water, aiming to undermine Kejriwal's claims ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. The political climate heats up as Kejriwal's comments attract condemnation from the BJP, suggesting a tense electoral battle on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)