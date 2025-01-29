Left Menu

NATO and U.S. Forge Strong Defence Alliance

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte expresses enthusiasm for collaboration with U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to enhance defence spending and production. Rutte emphasized the importance of staying strong, united, and ready to deter and defend effectively, highlighting NATO's daily commitment to its mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:44 IST
NATO and U.S. Forge Strong Defence Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has expressed his excitement about collaborating with U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to boost defence spending and production.

In a message shared on social media platform X, Rutte described his initial conversation with Hegseth as a "great first call," indicating smooth communication between the two leaders.

Rutte emphasized the significance of a united and prepared NATO, stating, "To deter and defend we have to stay strong, united, and ready - and that's what NATO is doing every day." The focus on strengthening defence is a key step towards maintaining a robust alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025