NATO and U.S. Forge Strong Defence Alliance

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has expressed his excitement about collaborating with U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to boost defence spending and production.

In a message shared on social media platform X, Rutte described his initial conversation with Hegseth as a "great first call," indicating smooth communication between the two leaders.

Rutte emphasized the significance of a united and prepared NATO, stating, "To deter and defend we have to stay strong, united, and ready - and that's what NATO is doing every day." The focus on strengthening defence is a key step towards maintaining a robust alliance.

