NATO and U.S. Forge Strong Defence Alliance
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte expresses enthusiasm for collaboration with U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to enhance defence spending and production. Rutte emphasized the importance of staying strong, united, and ready to deter and defend effectively, highlighting NATO's daily commitment to its mission.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:44 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has expressed his excitement about collaborating with U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to boost defence spending and production.
In a message shared on social media platform X, Rutte described his initial conversation with Hegseth as a "great first call," indicating smooth communication between the two leaders.
Rutte emphasized the significance of a united and prepared NATO, stating, "To deter and defend we have to stay strong, united, and ready - and that's what NATO is doing every day." The focus on strengthening defence is a key step towards maintaining a robust alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Humans at the helm: Driving innovation and security in AI development
World Bank Approves $182 M to Address Health and Food Insecurity Crises in Sudan
U.S. Curbs Chinese Cars as Security Concerns Rise
New Battalions Boost CISF's Security Capabilities
High Alert: Baltic Sea Nations Brace for Security Challenges