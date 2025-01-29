White House Gears Up for Legal Battle Over Federal Funding Freeze
The White House is ready to defend in court after a judge paused Trump's directive to halt federal financial aid. The administration asserts legality while facing multiple lawsuits, with Democrats labeling the move unconstitutional. The directive has caused disruptions in essential services and state budgets.
The White House said on Wednesday it is ready to contest in court after a judge temporarily halted part of the Trump administration's directive to stop federal financial aid. The move to dispute this decision is based on the administration's confidence that its actions are legally justified, as stated by spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.
U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan's Tuesday ruling favored advocacy groups claiming the directive, affecting loans and grants, would harm millions reliant on essential services. The court is set to reconsider the issue on Monday, adding further tension to the ongoing legal battles.
Additional challenges have emerged from Democratic state attorneys general arguing the freeze breaches the U.S. Constitution, risking state economies reliant on federal funding. Meanwhile, Trump's campaign promise to control the $6.75 trillion federal budget has divided opinion, with Democrats decrying it as an attack on Congress' spending power and Republicans supporting the directive.
