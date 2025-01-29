Left Menu

Egypt Rejects Palestinian Displacement Proposal

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for Egypt to take in Palestinian residents of Gaza. Sisi reiterated Egypt's commitment to a two-state solution, citing national security concerns and historical injustices regarding the displacement of Palestinians.

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi stood firm against a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump for Egypt to take in displaced Palestinians from Gaza, describing the idea as an 'act of injustice' and a threat to national security.

During a joint press conference with Kenyan President William Ruto, Sisi emphasized Egypt's commitment to achieving peace between Israel and Palestinians through a two-state solution. He stated that any displacement of Palestinians could not be endorsed by Egypt, given the adverse impact on their national security.

Trump had suggested Egypt and Jordan accommodate Palestinians following extensive Israeli bombardment of Gaza. However, Egypt and Jordan's foreign ministries, along with Arab states, have categorically rejected it, reaffirming a stance against altering the demographic landscape in the region.

