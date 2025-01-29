Egypt Rejects Palestinian Displacement Proposal Amid Security Concerns

In a firm stance against U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi declared that Egypt will not participate in the displacement of Palestinians, citing national security concerns.

During a joint press conference with Kenyan President William Ruto, Sisi emphasized the necessity of a two-state solution for peace in the Middle East, rejecting any attempts to relocate Gaza residents that could destabilize the region.

While Trump suggested Egypt and Jordan take in displaced Palestinians, both nations, along with the Palestinian leadership, have consistently opposed the idea, maintaining that Gaza's citizens have a right to remain in their homeland.

(With inputs from agencies.)