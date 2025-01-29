Left Menu

Egypt Rejects Palestinian Displacement Proposal Amid Security Concerns

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi firmly opposes U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for Egypt to take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza. Highlighting security concerns, Sisi emphasizes the historical importance of the two-state solution and warns of regional instability if the displacement proceeds. This stance aligns with other Arab nations resisting the plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a firm stance against U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi declared that Egypt will not participate in the displacement of Palestinians, citing national security concerns.

During a joint press conference with Kenyan President William Ruto, Sisi emphasized the necessity of a two-state solution for peace in the Middle East, rejecting any attempts to relocate Gaza residents that could destabilize the region.

While Trump suggested Egypt and Jordan take in displaced Palestinians, both nations, along with the Palestinian leadership, have consistently opposed the idea, maintaining that Gaza's citizens have a right to remain in their homeland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

