Egypt Rejects Palestinian Displacement Proposal Amid Security Concerns
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi firmly opposes U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for Egypt to take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza. Highlighting security concerns, Sisi emphasizes the historical importance of the two-state solution and warns of regional instability if the displacement proceeds. This stance aligns with other Arab nations resisting the plan.
In a firm stance against U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi declared that Egypt will not participate in the displacement of Palestinians, citing national security concerns.
During a joint press conference with Kenyan President William Ruto, Sisi emphasized the necessity of a two-state solution for peace in the Middle East, rejecting any attempts to relocate Gaza residents that could destabilize the region.
While Trump suggested Egypt and Jordan take in displaced Palestinians, both nations, along with the Palestinian leadership, have consistently opposed the idea, maintaining that Gaza's citizens have a right to remain in their homeland.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Negotiations in Gaza: A Step Closer to Peace?
Breakthrough in Gaza: Ceasefire and Hostage Deal on the Horizon
Tragedy and Talks: Navigating the Gaza Conflict
Breakthrough in Gaza: Ceasefire and Hostage Release Deal Nears
Breakthrough in Doha: Ceasefire Proposal Drafted for Gaza Conflict Resolution