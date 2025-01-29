Yamuna Water Controversy: Kejriwal Blasts Haryana CM

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP convener, has accused Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini of deceitfully pretending to drink water from the Yamuna River only to spit it back, sparking a fresh controversy over water safety.

Kejriwal alleges that BJP-ruled Haryana is supplying Delhi with contaminated water by mixing pollutants, endangering the lives of millions, a claim that has evoked a strong rebuttal and possible legal action from Haryana officials.

As tensions rise ahead of Delhi's assembly elections, the Election Commission, acting on a BJP complaint, has demanded a response from Kejriwal by the end of the day.

