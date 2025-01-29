Yamuna Water Controversy: Kejriwal Blasts Haryana CM
Arvind Kejriwal accused Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini of pretending to drink contaminated Yamuna water and then spitting it out, alleging an attempt to force Delhi residents to consume unsafe water. Amid election tensions, a dispute has erupted, with Haryana threatening legal action against Kejriwal for his remarks.
Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP convener, has accused Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini of deceitfully pretending to drink water from the Yamuna River only to spit it back, sparking a fresh controversy over water safety.
Kejriwal alleges that BJP-ruled Haryana is supplying Delhi with contaminated water by mixing pollutants, endangering the lives of millions, a claim that has evoked a strong rebuttal and possible legal action from Haryana officials.
As tensions rise ahead of Delhi's assembly elections, the Election Commission, acting on a BJP complaint, has demanded a response from Kejriwal by the end of the day.
