Kejriwal Under Fire: 'Lie Machine' Controversy Intensifies in Uttam Nagar
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma escalated his attack on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, describing him as a 'lie machine' and criticizing his comments about his birthplace. Sarma challenged Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna, questioning the former Delhi CM's promises and governance, while highlighting corruption allegations.
In a heated public address, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma intensified his verbal attacks on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, labeling him a 'lie machine' for his controversial remarks about his birth state, Haryana.
Sarma, while supporting BJP candidate Pawan Sharma in Uttam Nagar, challenged Kejriwal to fulfill his promise of cleaning the Yamuna River, which Sarma criticized as unsafe for drinking or bathing.
The Assam CM further accused Kejriwal of avoiding accountability for water safety issues and mocked the alleged inadequacies of Delhi's Mohalla Clinics, contrasting them with Assam's healthcare advancements.
