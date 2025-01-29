Left Menu

Kejriwal Under Fire: 'Lie Machine' Controversy Intensifies in Uttam Nagar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma escalated his attack on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, describing him as a 'lie machine' and criticizing his comments about his birthplace. Sarma challenged Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna, questioning the former Delhi CM's promises and governance, while highlighting corruption allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:30 IST
Kejriwal Under Fire: 'Lie Machine' Controversy Intensifies in Uttam Nagar
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated public address, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma intensified his verbal attacks on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, labeling him a 'lie machine' for his controversial remarks about his birth state, Haryana.

Sarma, while supporting BJP candidate Pawan Sharma in Uttam Nagar, challenged Kejriwal to fulfill his promise of cleaning the Yamuna River, which Sarma criticized as unsafe for drinking or bathing.

The Assam CM further accused Kejriwal of avoiding accountability for water safety issues and mocked the alleged inadequacies of Delhi's Mohalla Clinics, contrasting them with Assam's healthcare advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025