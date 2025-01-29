French Budget Crisis: Immigration Comments Shake Stability

French budget negotiations teetered precariously after Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's incendiary immigration remarks led to a Socialist party protest, imperiling his government's stability.

Bayrou's comments, which resonated with far-right National Rally lawmakers, prompted the Socialists to exit budget talks, endangering the crucial 2025 budget bill and casting doubts over his administration's longevity.

Efforts to revive discussions hinge on potential government concessions, including a minimum wage raise and increased green investment, as pressure mounts over the looming no-confidence motion possibilities.

