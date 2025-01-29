French Budget Crisis: Immigration Comments Shake Stability
French budget negotiations are on the brink of failure following Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's immigration comments, prompting Socialist party members to withdraw. This withdrawal jeopardizes the 2025 budget bill and raises doubts about Bayrou's government stability. Discussions hinge on potential concessions, including minimum wage hikes and green investments.
French budget negotiations teetered precariously after Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's incendiary immigration remarks led to a Socialist party protest, imperiling his government's stability.
Bayrou's comments, which resonated with far-right National Rally lawmakers, prompted the Socialists to exit budget talks, endangering the crucial 2025 budget bill and casting doubts over his administration's longevity.
Efforts to revive discussions hinge on potential government concessions, including a minimum wage raise and increased green investment, as pressure mounts over the looming no-confidence motion possibilities.
