Diplomatic Tensions: Ukraine and Slovakia Clash

Slovakia and Ukraine are embroiled in a diplomatic dispute following Slovakia's protest against Ukrainian remarks. The row intensified after Slovakia accused Ukraine of propaganda and Ukraine ceased Russian gas transit to Slovakia. The conflict involves Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Updated: 29-01-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:43 IST
Slovakia's foreign ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador on Wednesday, responding to comments that have sparked a deepening diplomatic rift between the neighboring countries. The tension follows Ukraine's decision to halt Russian gas transit to Slovakia at the beginning of the year.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's foreign ministry accused Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico of being influenced by Russian propaganda. This accusation came after Fico referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as an 'enemy' of Slovakia, a statement reported by Slovak media.

The escalating conflict highlights the friction over energy resources and political narratives that has strained relations between Ukraine and Slovakia.

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

