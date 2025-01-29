Diplomatic Tensions: Ukraine and Slovakia Clash

Slovakia's foreign ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador on Wednesday, responding to comments that have sparked a deepening diplomatic rift between the neighboring countries. The tension follows Ukraine's decision to halt Russian gas transit to Slovakia at the beginning of the year.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's foreign ministry accused Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico of being influenced by Russian propaganda. This accusation came after Fico referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as an 'enemy' of Slovakia, a statement reported by Slovak media.

The escalating conflict highlights the friction over energy resources and political narratives that has strained relations between Ukraine and Slovakia.

