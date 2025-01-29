Diplomatic Developments: Netanyahu Meets U.S. Envoy

In a pivotal diplomatic encounter, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held discussions in Jerusalem with Steve Witkoff, the Middle East envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump, as announced by Netanyahu in a statement released on Wednesday.

The meeting is a significant gesture in U.S.-Israeli relations, and comes amidst ongoing efforts to address regional challenges.

Reports from Israeli media indicated that prior to his discussions with Netanyahu, Witkoff made a visit to Gaza, suggesting a comprehensive approach to understanding the complex dynamics of the region.

