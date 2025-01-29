Diplomatic Developments: Netanyahu Meets U.S. Envoy
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, in Jerusalem. Israeli media mentioned that Witkoff also visited Gaza prior to the meeting.
In a pivotal diplomatic encounter, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held discussions in Jerusalem with Steve Witkoff, the Middle East envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump, as announced by Netanyahu in a statement released on Wednesday.
The meeting is a significant gesture in U.S.-Israeli relations, and comes amidst ongoing efforts to address regional challenges.
Reports from Israeli media indicated that prior to his discussions with Netanyahu, Witkoff made a visit to Gaza, suggesting a comprehensive approach to understanding the complex dynamics of the region.
