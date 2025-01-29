High-Stakes Showdown: Dikshit Challenges Kejriwal for a Debate Duel!
In a bold move ahead of the Delhi elections, Congress's Sandeep Dikshit has thrown down the gauntlet to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, demanding an open debate. Dikshit aims to scrutinize Kejriwal's claims with government data and has set the stage for a face-off this Friday at Jantar Mantar.
With Delhi elections approaching, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has issued a direct challenge to AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, seeking an open debate. Dikshit is running against Kejriwal in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.
In a letter to Kejriwal, Dikshit questioned the AAP leader's claims using Delhi government data, describing them as exaggerated and misleading. The proposed debate is scheduled for Friday at Jantar Mantar.
Dikshit urged Kejriwal to prepare with solid data to support his accomplishments, emphasizing that arguments must be fact-based. Delhi's 70-member Assembly election is set for February 5, with results announced three days later.
