High-Stakes Showdown: Dikshit Challenges Kejriwal for a Debate Duel!

With Delhi elections approaching, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has issued a direct challenge to AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, seeking an open debate. Dikshit is running against Kejriwal in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

In a letter to Kejriwal, Dikshit questioned the AAP leader's claims using Delhi government data, describing them as exaggerated and misleading. The proposed debate is scheduled for Friday at Jantar Mantar.

Dikshit urged Kejriwal to prepare with solid data to support his accomplishments, emphasizing that arguments must be fact-based. Delhi's 70-member Assembly election is set for February 5, with results announced three days later.

