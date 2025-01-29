Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate as Allegations Fly Over Yamuna Water Contamination

Amid accusations of deliberate Yamuna water poisoning by AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini dismisses the claims as politically motivated. With Delhi elections nearby, PM Modi joins the fray, criticizing Kejriwal's comments, escalating tensions between AAP and BJP. The Delhi Assembly elections loom on February 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:44 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) escalated on Monday as AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused Haryana's government of contaminating the Yamuna River water supplied to Delhi. Kejriwal described the act as a deliberate attempt to harm Delhi's residents and deflect blame onto AAP.

In a sharp response, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini rebuked the allegations, describing them as reflective of 'narrow thinking'. CM Saini emphasized the cultural significance of rivers, asserting that the notion of poisoning them goes against Indian values. He implied that such claims are politically driven and an insult to their cultural heritage.

Adding to the discourse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Kejriwal during a rally in Ghonda, labeling the allegations as an affront to the people of Haryana and the unity of Indian society. As Delhi's elections approach, intensifying rhetoric highlights the crucial stakes for both parties. The city's assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with major parties vying for dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

