Strengthening US-India Relations: A United Congressional Front

In a significant move to bolster US-India relations, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, alongside Republican Rich McCormick, has been appointed as co-chair of the India Caucus in the US House of Representatives.

The appointment was announced as the caucus looks to strengthen the diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations. Khanna expressed his commitment to enhancing partnerships with India, acknowledging the critical role these ties play in both economic growth and national security.

With a robust membership of 145, including 35 new members, the India Caucus aims to advocate for shared values such as democracy and economic freedom, promising a strengthened alliance in trade, technology, and defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)