Left Menu

Strengthening US-India Relations: A United Congressional Front

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna and Republican Rich McCormick will co-chair the India Caucus in the US House, with Andy Barr and Marc Veasey as vice co-chairs. The caucus emphasizes the importance of the US-India partnership in trade, technology, and security, fostering national and economic benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 00:30 IST
Strengthening US-India Relations: A United Congressional Front
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move to bolster US-India relations, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, alongside Republican Rich McCormick, has been appointed as co-chair of the India Caucus in the US House of Representatives.

The appointment was announced as the caucus looks to strengthen the diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations. Khanna expressed his commitment to enhancing partnerships with India, acknowledging the critical role these ties play in both economic growth and national security.

With a robust membership of 145, including 35 new members, the India Caucus aims to advocate for shared values such as democracy and economic freedom, promising a strengthened alliance in trade, technology, and defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025