Strengthening US-India Relations: A United Congressional Front
Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna and Republican Rich McCormick will co-chair the India Caucus in the US House, with Andy Barr and Marc Veasey as vice co-chairs. The caucus emphasizes the importance of the US-India partnership in trade, technology, and security, fostering national and economic benefits.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant move to bolster US-India relations, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, alongside Republican Rich McCormick, has been appointed as co-chair of the India Caucus in the US House of Representatives.
The appointment was announced as the caucus looks to strengthen the diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations. Khanna expressed his commitment to enhancing partnerships with India, acknowledging the critical role these ties play in both economic growth and national security.
With a robust membership of 145, including 35 new members, the India Caucus aims to advocate for shared values such as democracy and economic freedom, promising a strengthened alliance in trade, technology, and defense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Speeding Arms Deliveries: U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz's Taiwan Strategy
Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi inaugurates party's new headquarters located at 9A, Kotla Road in national capital.
Congress's new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan' will be inaugurated today
A New Chapter: Congress Party Headquarters Inaugurated
Akhilesh Yadav Supports AAP Over Congress in Delhi