Trump's Controversial Migrant Detention Directive

President Donald Trump announced a directive to open a detention center at Guantanamo Bay for up to 30,000 undocumented migrants in the U.S. This decision coincided with the signing of the Laken Riley Act, aimed at detaining migrants accused of crimes before conviction.

In a significant move, President Donald Trump has ordered the establishment of a detention center at Guantanamo Bay, intended to house up to 30,000 migrants living illegally in the United States. The announcement was made on Wednesday.

This initiative coincided with Trump's signing of the Laken Riley Act into law, marking the administration's inaugural legislative triumph. This bipartisan act ensures that those residing in the U.S. illegally and accused of theft or violent crimes could be detained and face potential deportation before being convicted.

The move has sparked controversy and debate on immigration policies, with critics warning of the humanitarian and legal implications of detaining individuals before their guilt is established.

