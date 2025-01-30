Trump's Controversial Migrant Detention Directive

In a significant move, President Donald Trump has ordered the establishment of a detention center at Guantanamo Bay, intended to house up to 30,000 migrants living illegally in the United States. The announcement was made on Wednesday.

This initiative coincided with Trump's signing of the Laken Riley Act into law, marking the administration's inaugural legislative triumph. This bipartisan act ensures that those residing in the U.S. illegally and accused of theft or violent crimes could be detained and face potential deportation before being convicted.

The move has sparked controversy and debate on immigration policies, with critics warning of the humanitarian and legal implications of detaining individuals before their guilt is established.

