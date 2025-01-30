Left Menu

Federal Workforce Defies Trump's 'Resignation Trap'

The Trump administration proposed a 'deferred resignation program' to 2 million federal workers, provoking anger among many employees and skepticism from major unions. Offers of eight months' pay were met with defiance, as workers questioned the legality and motivations behind the plan, and unions urged rejection.

30-01-2025
The Trump administration has stirred controversy by offering a 'deferred resignation program' to 2 million federal workers, provoking a heated response from both employees and major unions.

Federal workers were offered eight months' pay in exchange for resigning, but details of the plan have been met with skepticism and anger. Many see it as part of a broader strategy to reduce the civilian workforce, a key commitment of President Trump, fueled by Elon Musk's advisory role in efforts to streamline government operations.

Notable unions, including the American Federation of Government Employees and the National Treasury Employees Union, have questioned the legality and motivations of the offer, advising members against accepting. Legal action is being considered as workers express their resolve to remain amid mounting pressure.

