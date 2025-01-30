Myanmar's Election Gamble: Military's Quest for Legitimacy Amidst Conflict
Myanmar's military junta plans an election to gain legitimacy, four years after a coup. Despite holding a census, elections face criticism as they're limited to certain areas. The opposition, including the National Unity Government, aims to disrupt voting through resistance, questioning the viability amidst ongoing conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 05:32 IST
Four years after a coup toppled the civilian government, Myanmar's military junta is seeking legitimacy by planning another election.
While it has outlined plans for 2025 polls, critics view this as a facade due to limited coverage and ongoing civil unrest.
The opposition, including NUG, vows to resist, intensifying tensions in a country already facing acute food insecurity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- coup
- election
- legitimacy
- junta
- conflict
- opposition
- NUG
- census
- ASEAN
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia Demands Answers on Missing Citizen Amidst Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Tragic Leopard Attacks Highlight Human-Wildlife Conflict in Gujarat
Investigative agencies that are supposed to probe crimes are being used against all opposition leaders: Rahul Gandhi.
Innovative Social Protection Strategies for Fragile and Conflict-Affected Regions
Global Risks 2025: Armed Conflict Tops Concerns