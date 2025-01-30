Left Menu

Myanmar's Election Gamble: Military's Quest for Legitimacy Amidst Conflict

Myanmar's military junta plans an election to gain legitimacy, four years after a coup. Despite holding a census, elections face criticism as they're limited to certain areas. The opposition, including the National Unity Government, aims to disrupt voting through resistance, questioning the viability amidst ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 05:32 IST
Myanmar's Election Gamble: Military's Quest for Legitimacy Amidst Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Four years after a coup toppled the civilian government, Myanmar's military junta is seeking legitimacy by planning another election.

While it has outlined plans for 2025 polls, critics view this as a facade due to limited coverage and ongoing civil unrest.

The opposition, including NUG, vows to resist, intensifying tensions in a country already facing acute food insecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025