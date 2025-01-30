Left Menu

Election Cash and Liquor Scandal: AAP Accuses BJP of Defamatory Tactics

Delhi Police seized cash and liquor from a car with a 'Punjab government' sticker, leading AAP to accuse BJP of orchestrating defamatory tactics. AAP's Sanjay Singh demanded the Election Commission investigate the alleged conspiracy. The Punjab government denied ownership of the vehicle involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 10:51 IST
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes political confrontation, AAP alleges that the BJP is employing dirty politics to tarnish its reputation ahead of elections. This accusation follows the Delhi Police's seizure of cash and liquor from a vehicle displaying a 'Punjab government' sticker.

Addressing the media, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh urged the Election Commission to probe the narrative and hold accountable those behind what he termed a 'conspiracy'. He criticized the BJP and labeled the incident as a significant matter of concern.

The Punjab government has dismissed ownership of the vehicle, describing the registration as 'forged'. Meanwhile, BJP maintains the recovered items include significant cash, liquor, and party material, escalating the political tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

