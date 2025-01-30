Left Menu

Vijayan and Satheesan Unite Against Communal Politics on Gandhi's Death Anniversary

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. They stressed the dangers of communal politics, highlighting Gandhi's secular vision against the current divisive climate fostered by RSS and other similar organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:07 IST
Vijayan and Satheesan Unite Against Communal Politics on Gandhi's Death Anniversary
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, calling for resistance against communal politics threatening secular ideals.

Vijayan highlighted Gandhi's vision of Hindu-Muslim unity, criticizing the RSS and Sangh Parivar for spreading divisive politics to achieve their political goals. He accused these groups of rewriting history by omitting significant events from educational syllabi.

Satheesan echoed similar sentiments, condemning attempts to erase Gandhi's contributions and emphasizing his growing legacy against adversity. Both leaders remarked on the pressing threats from both majority and minority communalism, urging the public to adhere to Gandhi's secular principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025