Vijayan and Satheesan Unite Against Communal Politics on Gandhi's Death Anniversary

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, calling for resistance against communal politics threatening secular ideals.

Vijayan highlighted Gandhi's vision of Hindu-Muslim unity, criticizing the RSS and Sangh Parivar for spreading divisive politics to achieve their political goals. He accused these groups of rewriting history by omitting significant events from educational syllabi.

Satheesan echoed similar sentiments, condemning attempts to erase Gandhi's contributions and emphasizing his growing legacy against adversity. Both leaders remarked on the pressing threats from both majority and minority communalism, urging the public to adhere to Gandhi's secular principles.

