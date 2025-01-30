Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Parliamentary Dispute

The chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, presented the committee's final report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday. After adopting the draft report and amendments, the committee faced opposition dissent over the proposed changes.

Clearing the Waqf Bill 1995 with 25 amendments across 14 clauses, the JPC's efforts to extend Waqf benefits to marginalized groups were met with criticism. Amidst this, BJP MP Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal rebuked the opposition for their predictable resistance, accusing them of opposing government initiatives by default.

Critics, including AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and MPs from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, voiced concerns about potential biases against Muslims and constitutional violations. The amended bill, slated for discussion in the upcoming Budget Session, seeks to remedy long-standing Waqf management issues through reforms like digitization and transparency.

