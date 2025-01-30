Congress Denounces BJP-RSS Leaders on Martyrs' Day
The Congress criticized BJP-RSS leaders on Martyrs' Day, emphasizing Mahatma Gandhi's enduring legacy. Party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Gandhi, underscoring his principles of truth, non-violence, and equality. They condemned those who disparage Gandhi's ideals, highlighting the preservation of India's unity.
On Martyrs' Day, the Congress launched a scathing attack on BJP-RSS leaders, accusing them of undermining Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. The criticism came as Congress leaders highlighted the significance of Gandhi's ideals in preserving India's identity.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former leader Rahul Gandhi both paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation, emphasizing his teachings of truth, non-violence, and equality. Kharge called for unity and justice while Rahul Gandhi described Gandhi as the 'soul of India.'
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the ruling party of fostering an environment that undermines Gandhi's legacy, urging for its protection as essential to the nation's very survival. This marks a pointed confrontation on the symbolic day of remembrance.
