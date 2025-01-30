Left Menu

Political Turmoil Escalates Ethnic Tensions in Manipur

Chief Minister N Biren Singh claims excessive political maneuvering over ethnic issues in Manipur is causing confusion and internal conflict. He emphasizes opposition to new immigrants involved in drug activities, not settled residents. Singh accuses some politicians of conspiring with those aiming to destabilize the state.

Updated: 30-01-2025
Manipur's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, has raised alarm over the increasing political exploitation of ethnic tensions in the state, which he says has led to confusion and internal strife. Addressing a gathering in Khangabok, Thoubal district, Singh pointed to the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities that has claimed over 250 lives since May 2023.

Singh clarified that the government's opposition targets recent immigrants involved in narcotics, not those who settled earlier. He insisted the need to recognize the genuine threats, blaming certain politicians for allegedly colluding with separatist forces but refrained from naming them or their affiliates.

The Chief Minister highlighted provocations by agents in Imphal valley collaborating with separatist elements. He reinforced Manipur's unity and vowed its preservation, citing the communal harmony among diverse tribes and opposing the disruptive influence of new immigrants linked to drug activities.

