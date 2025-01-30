Left Menu

Congo's Rally Against Rwanda-backed Rebels: A Tug of War Over Eastern Territories

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi urges youth to join the army to combat M23 rebels backed by Rwanda. As the M23 advance in Goma, the situation heightens regional tensions. A summit demands a ceasefire and dialogue, aiming for peace amidst ethnic tensions rooted in historical hostilities.

Updated: 30-01-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:25 IST
Congo's Rally Against Rwanda-backed Rebels: A Tug of War Over Eastern Territories
In a passionate call to action, Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi has urged the nation's youth to enlist in the army to combat the escalating threat from the M23 rebels, backed by Rwandan forces. This appeal comes as the rebels push further into Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, in a bid to secure strategic territories.

The East African regional bloc has called for an immediate ceasefire and urged the Congolese government to engage in talks with the rebels. Despite the diplomatic push, President Tshisekedi was notably absent from the summit, which included Rwanda's participation. The tension escalates as over 6 million have been displaced, with military difficulties increasing after foreign contractors withdrew support.

Fueled by deeper issues of ethnic conflict and resource control, the M23 rebels assert their intentions to establish governance in eastern Congo. Analysts highlight both historical grievances and regional rivalries as underlying challenges to achieving peace. The situation remains tentative as regional powers like Rwanda and South Africa exchange threats over their military involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

