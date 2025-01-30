Left Menu

Merkel Condemns CDU-AfD Alliance: A Call for Democratic Unity

Angela Merkel criticizes CDU leader Friedrich Merz for using far-right support to pass a motion, breaking a German political taboo. Merkel urges democratic parties to unite against extremism, as the AfD, monitored for extremism, surges in polls ahead of elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:52 IST
Merkel Condemns CDU-AfD Alliance: A Call for Democratic Unity
Merkel
  • Country:
  • Germany

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has openly criticized Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU), for engaging with the far-right to secure a parliamentary motion. Merkel expressed her disapproval of the CDU's reliance on the Alternative for Germany (AfD) support during a parliamentary vote, breaking a traditional political boundary in Germany.

In an unusual move into domestic political arenas, Merkel accused Merz of abandoning his November promise to form alliances with mainstream parties instead of the AfD. The AfD is now closely trailing behind Merz's conservative bloc in opinion polls, less than a month before the federal election, and is under surveillance for potential right-wing extremist activities.

Merkel urged democratic parties to collaborate in preventing violent incidents like those recently witnessed in Magdeburg and Aschaffenburg. This issue brings Germany's border and asylum policies to the forefront of the electoral debate, with both recent suspects having previously sought asylum in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025