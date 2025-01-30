Merkel Condemns CDU-AfD Alliance: A Call for Democratic Unity
Angela Merkel criticizes CDU leader Friedrich Merz for using far-right support to pass a motion, breaking a German political taboo. Merkel urges democratic parties to unite against extremism, as the AfD, monitored for extremism, surges in polls ahead of elections.
- Country:
- Germany
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has openly criticized Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU), for engaging with the far-right to secure a parliamentary motion. Merkel expressed her disapproval of the CDU's reliance on the Alternative for Germany (AfD) support during a parliamentary vote, breaking a traditional political boundary in Germany.
In an unusual move into domestic political arenas, Merkel accused Merz of abandoning his November promise to form alliances with mainstream parties instead of the AfD. The AfD is now closely trailing behind Merz's conservative bloc in opinion polls, less than a month before the federal election, and is under surveillance for potential right-wing extremist activities.
Merkel urged democratic parties to collaborate in preventing violent incidents like those recently witnessed in Magdeburg and Aschaffenburg. This issue brings Germany's border and asylum policies to the forefront of the electoral debate, with both recent suspects having previously sought asylum in the country.
