Whispers of Reunion: BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) Alliance Speculations
Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, claims many in BJP are interested in an alliance with his party. Despite no official talks, sentiments for a rapprochement exist. The Shiv Sena-BJP partnership, lasting 25 years, previously fractured post-2019 elections. Raut questions the longevity of Shinde’s alliance with BJP.
- Country:
- India
Sanjay Raut, a prominent leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), has suggested that several leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are inclined towards forming an alliance with Uddhav Thackeray's faction. Although official discussions haven't occurred, Raut indicated some Sena members might mirror this sentiment.
The speculation follows a friendly interaction between Thackeray's aide Milind Narvekar and BJP minister Chandrakant Patil at a wedding reception in Mumbai. Jokes about potential media interpretations of an alliance added fuel to the political rumor mill.
Historically, the Shiv Sena and BJP were allies for 25 years until a fallout after the 2019 Maharashtra elections. With internal divisions and a split led by Eknath Shinde, the political landscape remains fluid, leaving Raut skeptical of Shinde's alliance with the BJP enduring.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar Elections: Key Players Eye Victory Amid Shifting Alliances
Three persons killed, 15 injured as auto-rickshaw hits multiple vehicles in Maharashtra's Thane district: Police.
Power Lunch with Maharashtra Leaders
It is duty of EC to come clean and give us data of Maharashtra, Haryana polls, but they are refusing to give us: Rahul Gandhi.
Illegal Immigration Arrests in Maharashtra: Three Bangladeshi Women Detained