Political Tensions Rise Over Kerala Brewery Project

Congress leader V D Satheesan accuses BRS leader K Kavitha of involvement in a controversial brewery project in Kerala, a claim she refutes as defamatory. The opposition alleges that the state government altered liquor policies to benefit a private company, sparking a political dispute with demands for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:08 IST
Political Tensions Rise Over Kerala Brewery Project
The controversy surrounding a brewery project in Kerala has intensified, with Congress leader V D Satheesan accusing BRS leader K Kavitha of involvement. Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, dismissed the allegations as 'baseless and defamatory,' threatening legal action unless retracted.

Satheesan claims Kavitha visited Kerala for Oasis Commercial Private Limited, urging an investigation into government approvals. He alleges state decisions were made without consulting relevant departments, accusing the government of altering policies for the company's benefit. Kavitha counters by calling the claims fabricated and a political ploy.

The opposition parties released a cabinet note to substantiate accusations, alleging massive corruption in granting permissions. They argue the government proceeded without wider consultation and altered policies unfairly. LDF constituents express dissatisfaction, questioning the Chief Minister's handling in the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

