Political Tensions Rise Over Kerala Brewery Project

The controversy surrounding a brewery project in Kerala has intensified, with Congress leader V D Satheesan accusing BRS leader K Kavitha of involvement. Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, dismissed the allegations as 'baseless and defamatory,' threatening legal action unless retracted.

Satheesan claims Kavitha visited Kerala for Oasis Commercial Private Limited, urging an investigation into government approvals. He alleges state decisions were made without consulting relevant departments, accusing the government of altering policies for the company's benefit. Kavitha counters by calling the claims fabricated and a political ploy.

The opposition parties released a cabinet note to substantiate accusations, alleging massive corruption in granting permissions. They argue the government proceeded without wider consultation and altered policies unfairly. LDF constituents express dissatisfaction, questioning the Chief Minister's handling in the Assembly.

