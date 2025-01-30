Left Menu

Statehood Standoff: National Conference Accuses BJP of Betrayal

National Conference leader Rattan Lal Gupta criticized the BJP leadership in Jammu and Kashmir for misleading the central government on statehood restoration, calling it a betrayal of the people's mandate. He emphasized the region's lag in development and urged immediate statehood restoration for accountable governance.

30-01-2025
In Jammu and Kashmir, a senior National Conference leader has accused the BJP of misleading the central government regarding the restoration of statehood. Rattan Lal Gupta, the provincial president of NC in Jammu, condemned the BJP-led government for not following through on their assurances, leading to development stagnation in the region.

Gupta highlighted that the region is falling behind in infrastructure, employment, and economic growth. He accused the BJP of prioritizing political interests over the welfare of the masses, stating that the local leadership acts as a mere mouthpiece for the central government, delaying statehood restoration.

The dual governance of Lt Governor and an absent elected government has intensified the crisis, according to Gupta. He called for immediate statehood restoration, as pledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and affirmed the National Conference's commitment to fighting for the constitutional rights of the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

