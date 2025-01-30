Statehood Standoff: National Conference Accuses BJP of Betrayal

In Jammu and Kashmir, a senior National Conference leader has accused the BJP of misleading the central government regarding the restoration of statehood. Rattan Lal Gupta, the provincial president of NC in Jammu, condemned the BJP-led government for not following through on their assurances, leading to development stagnation in the region.

Gupta highlighted that the region is falling behind in infrastructure, employment, and economic growth. He accused the BJP of prioritizing political interests over the welfare of the masses, stating that the local leadership acts as a mere mouthpiece for the central government, delaying statehood restoration.

The dual governance of Lt Governor and an absent elected government has intensified the crisis, according to Gupta. He called for immediate statehood restoration, as pledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and affirmed the National Conference's commitment to fighting for the constitutional rights of the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)