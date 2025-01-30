Statehood Standoff: National Conference Accuses BJP of Betrayal
National Conference leader Rattan Lal Gupta criticized the BJP leadership in Jammu and Kashmir for misleading the central government on statehood restoration, calling it a betrayal of the people's mandate. He emphasized the region's lag in development and urged immediate statehood restoration for accountable governance.
- Country:
- India
In Jammu and Kashmir, a senior National Conference leader has accused the BJP of misleading the central government regarding the restoration of statehood. Rattan Lal Gupta, the provincial president of NC in Jammu, condemned the BJP-led government for not following through on their assurances, leading to development stagnation in the region.
Gupta highlighted that the region is falling behind in infrastructure, employment, and economic growth. He accused the BJP of prioritizing political interests over the welfare of the masses, stating that the local leadership acts as a mere mouthpiece for the central government, delaying statehood restoration.
The dual governance of Lt Governor and an absent elected government has intensified the crisis, according to Gupta. He called for immediate statehood restoration, as pledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and affirmed the National Conference's commitment to fighting for the constitutional rights of the people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India working for development, not for expansionism: PM Modi after commissioning of 3 Navy warships in Mumbai.
Rupee Woes: Government Considers Higher Tariffs to Stabilize Currency
Port sector development among major initiatives of my 3rd term, work on Vadhavan port started: PM Modi in Mumbai.
Kerala Government to Aid Families of Wayanad Landslide Victims by Declaring Missing Persons as Deceased
Bayrou's Political Balancing Act: French Government Teeters on Brink