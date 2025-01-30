Left Menu

Election Tensions Mount in Delhi: Allegations, Raids, and Political Rhetoric

As election campaigns intensify in Delhi, allegations fly high with Chief Minister Atishi accusing Delhi Police of targeting AAP leaders. However, the Election Commission denies any raids. Political tensions rise as AAP, BJP, and Congress clash with accusations of collaboration and promises of voter welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:12 IST
Returning Officer OP Pandey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the high-stakes electioneering for the Delhi polls, Chief Minister Atishi stirred controversy on Thursday, alleging that the Delhi Police had attempted a raid at Kapurthala House, the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his visits to the capital. However, the Election Commission refuted these claims, asserting that no such raid was conducted.

Returning Officer OP Pandey clarified that a complaint concerning the distribution of money was received via the cVIGIL app. 'We have 100 minutes to address complaints. Our Flying Squad Team was not allowed entry at Kapurthala House. We sought permission for a follow-up investigation,' Pandey explained to reporters, emphasizing that any citizen can file such complaints.

The ongoing campaigning has witnessed heated exchanges between leading parties, with AAP, BJP, and Congress trading accusations. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal criticized Congress for allegedly aligning with BJP to undermine AAP's chances, urging Congress supporters to pivot their allegiance towards AAP to safeguard welfare initiatives from potential BJP rollbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

