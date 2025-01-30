Tripura Democracy Debate: BJP and CPI(M) Clash Over Development and Rights

The political tension in Tripura has heightened, with CPI(M) leaders accusing the BJP of systematically undermining democracy. They claim that jailing opposition leaders on bogus charges before elections has become routine.

BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakaborty hit back, arguing that the ruling party needs no lectures from CPI(M), which allegedly curtailed democratic freedoms during its governance. Chakaborty emphasized that if democracy were truly imperiled, opposition parties wouldn't be staging rallies.

Chakaborty contended that Tripura is advancing in line with more developed states. He cited a dramatic increase in Self Help Groups and improvements in employment, health, and education as proof of progress, refuting the CPI(M)'s claims of 86,000 job vacancies.

