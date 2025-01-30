Left Menu

Uniform Civil Code and Waqf Bill: Tools of Division?

Tariq Hameed Karra, president of JKPCC, claims that the Uniform Civil Code and Waqf Bill are being used to spread hatred and divide India's communities. He criticizes the BJP government for its failure to address unemployment and inflation and calls for a return to Gandhian values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:36 IST
Uniform Civil Code and Waqf Bill: Tools of Division?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tariq Hameed Karra, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), claimed on Thursday that the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill are being utilized to sow discord and divide among the nation's people.

He expressed skepticism about whether the upcoming Union budget would offer any relief to a populace struggling with rising unemployment and inflation over the past decade of BJP rule. Speaking at a memorial event for Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom, Karra urged citizens to unite against leaders who spread hatred for power retention.

Karra criticized the BJP, stating that their narrative surrounding minorities aims to create division. He noted the lack of progress in economic measures and the failure of policies in education and health sectors, emphasizing the need to revive Gandhian principles to counter prevalent ideological threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025