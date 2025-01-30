Uniform Civil Code and Waqf Bill: Tools of Division?

Tariq Hameed Karra, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), claimed on Thursday that the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill are being utilized to sow discord and divide among the nation's people.

He expressed skepticism about whether the upcoming Union budget would offer any relief to a populace struggling with rising unemployment and inflation over the past decade of BJP rule. Speaking at a memorial event for Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom, Karra urged citizens to unite against leaders who spread hatred for power retention.

Karra criticized the BJP, stating that their narrative surrounding minorities aims to create division. He noted the lack of progress in economic measures and the failure of policies in education and health sectors, emphasizing the need to revive Gandhian principles to counter prevalent ideological threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)