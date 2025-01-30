Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Calls for Dalit Empowerment Within Congress

Rahul Gandhi criticizes Congress for failing to adequately support Dalits and backward communities in the 1990s. He stresses the need for genuine participation in institutions and wealth for these groups, rather than mere political representation. Gandhi calls for internal revolution within the Congress to regain its 'original base'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:52 IST
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Dalit Empowerment Within Congress
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has criticized the Congress party for its failure to protect the interests of Dalits and backward communities in the 1990s.

Speaking at an event organized by Dalit influencers, Gandhi emphasized the importance of genuine participation in institutions and wealth alongside political representation.

He suggested that internal changes within Congress are necessary to regain the trust of these communities, which he believes will weaken the BJP and RSS hold on power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025