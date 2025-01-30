Rahul Gandhi Calls for Dalit Empowerment Within Congress
Rahul Gandhi criticizes Congress for failing to adequately support Dalits and backward communities in the 1990s. He stresses the need for genuine participation in institutions and wealth for these groups, rather than mere political representation. Gandhi calls for internal revolution within the Congress to regain its 'original base'.
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has criticized the Congress party for its failure to protect the interests of Dalits and backward communities in the 1990s.
Speaking at an event organized by Dalit influencers, Gandhi emphasized the importance of genuine participation in institutions and wealth alongside political representation.
He suggested that internal changes within Congress are necessary to regain the trust of these communities, which he believes will weaken the BJP and RSS hold on power.
