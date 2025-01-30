Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, AAP Over Yamuna Issues; Kejriwal Promises Welfare for Government Servants

As the Delhi assembly elections approach, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took aim at both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at a rally in the Badli Assembly Constituency, Delhi. He accused both parties of spreading misinformation, particularly over the issue of pollution in the Yamuna River.

At the rally, Gandhi criticized Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that his promises to clean the Yamuna River were hollow. He likened Kejriwal's tactics to those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting both leaders engage in deceitful practices.

In response, Kejriwal unveiled a series of welfare measures for government servants, introducing initiatives such as a servant registration platform and guarantees of housing and insurance. These announcements come as Delhi prepares for elections, with voting set for February 5 and results expected on February 8.

