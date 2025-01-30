Left Menu

Punjab CM Accuses Election Commission of Bias Amid Raid Rumors

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann alleged the Election Commission and Delhi Police conducted a raid at his Delhi residence, accusing them of defaming Punjabis under BJP's influence. The Election Commission denied conducting any raids, while allegations of BJP's open money distribution continue to stir controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:25 IST
Punjab CM Accuses Election Commission of Bias Amid Raid Rumors
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has accused the Election Commission and Delhi Police of conducting a raid at his Delhi residence, Kapurthala House, alleging that they were acting under the influence of the BJP. Mann expressed these concerns in a post on social media platform X, claiming that the BJP was openly distributing money in the capital while the authorities turned a blind eye.

Reports from Delhi suggest that Chief Minister Atishi also highlighted the alleged raid, criticizing the BJP for their actions. However, sources within the Election Commission have refuted claims of any such raid taking place. They have defended their actions, stating that their presence at Mann's residence was in response to a complaint about monetary distribution.

Amid these developments, AAP leaders, including former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, have accused the Election Commission of hypocrisy and misleading the public. Security remains heightened outside Kapurthala House, with tensions rising over the alleged partisan activities in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

