Amit Shah Accuses Kejriwal of Yamuna Pollution
Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of polluting the Yamuna river and failing to fulfill his promise of cleaning it. Shah alleged corruption and petty politics by the AAP government, urging voters to elect BJP for a better-governed Delhi in upcoming assembly elections.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of neglecting the Yamuna river's cleanliness, forcing Delhiites to consume its polluted water.
In a charged public meeting, Shah criticized Kejriwal for blaming the BJP government in Haryana as an excuse for not fulfilling his promise of making the Yamuna as clean as the Thames. Shah attributed this failure to AAP's alleged corruption over its 10-year rule.
Shah urged voters to displace the AAP and elect the BJP, promising to transform Delhi into a beautified, corruption-free capital. He highlighted several alleged scams under Kejriwal's leadership and pledged improvements in water management and city infrastructure if the BJP wins the upcoming assembly elections.
