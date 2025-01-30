BJP Triumphs in Chandigarh Mayoral Election, Sends Strong Signal Against AAP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated a significant victory in the recent Chandigarh Mayoral Elections, a result seen as a powerful repudiation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva claims this win sends a clear message that the AAP should be ousted from power, a sentiment he believes will be echoed in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Sachdeva cited an FIR against former mayor Kuldeep Kumar for alleged corruption as pivotal in the BJP's victory narrative. The charges pertain to suspected bribery in the recruitment of sanitation workers, casting a shadow over the AAP's integrity and governance claims. Sachdeva accused the party of prioritizing financial gain over public service.

The election, marked by cross-voting from the AAP-Congress alliance, saw BJP candidate Harpreet Kaur Babla defeating AAP's Prem Lata. Out of 36 total votes, 19 favored the BJP, surpassing the required majority and capturing BJP's win over the alliance's 17 votes. The outcome underscores the internal challenges and external perceptions facing the AAP amid corruption allegations. (ANI)

