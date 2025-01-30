Left Menu

Qatar's Diplomatic Breakthrough: Rebuilding Ties with Syria

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visited Damascus, marking a significant diplomatic engagement with Syria. As Syria transitions from Assad's regime, Sheikh Tamim emphasized forming an inclusive government. Qatar aims to support Syria's reconstruction, offering financial aid and resources like electricity.

Updated: 30-01-2025 20:18 IST
Qatar's Diplomatic Breakthrough: Rebuilding Ties with Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable diplomatic move, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani journeyed to Damascus, becoming the first head of state to visit the Syrian capital following the December downfall of President Bashar al-Assad.

A day after Ahmed al-Sharaa assumed Syria's interim presidency, Tamim's visit underscored Qatar's intent to bolster Syria's transition by advocating for an inclusive government representation. This marks a shift in Syria's international relations, as the new leadership distances itself from previous alliances with Russia and Iran.

Qatar, previously an ardent supporter of the anti-Assad movement, is now focusing on Syria's reconstruction, facilitating public sector salary hikes, and enhancing aid in infrastructure projects. Plans include supplying 200 megawatts of electricity to the war-torn nation as part of ongoing restoration efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

