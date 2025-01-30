Qatar's Diplomatic Breakthrough: Rebuilding Ties with Syria

In a notable diplomatic move, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani journeyed to Damascus, becoming the first head of state to visit the Syrian capital following the December downfall of President Bashar al-Assad.

A day after Ahmed al-Sharaa assumed Syria's interim presidency, Tamim's visit underscored Qatar's intent to bolster Syria's transition by advocating for an inclusive government representation. This marks a shift in Syria's international relations, as the new leadership distances itself from previous alliances with Russia and Iran.

Qatar, previously an ardent supporter of the anti-Assad movement, is now focusing on Syria's reconstruction, facilitating public sector salary hikes, and enhancing aid in infrastructure projects. Plans include supplying 200 megawatts of electricity to the war-torn nation as part of ongoing restoration efforts.

