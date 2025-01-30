Former President's Daughter Arrested: A New Twist in South Africa's Political Drama

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, was arrested on Thursday on terrorism charges tied to the 2021 riots that left over 350 people dead. Allegations claim her social media activities incited violence during those tumultuous times.

Zuma-Sambudla's lawyer acknowledged her social media posts related to the July 2021 riots, sparked by her father's imprisonment for contempt of court. However, the defense denies these posts incited violence. Arrested by a special unit, Zuma-Sambudla was released on warning and will face further legal proceedings in March.

As South Africa remains tense, this case has accentuated existing political divisions between Jacob Zuma's supporters and current President Cyril Ramaphosa. Zuma's legal troubles, including various charges of corruption, have long fueled controversy and unrest in the nation.

