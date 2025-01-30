Yamuna's Crisis: A Political Showdown in Delhi

Rahul Gandhi has brought the polluted state of the Yamuna river into the political limelight, challenging AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to take action ahead of elections in Delhi. The Congress leader released a video on Thursday urging resolution of the severe pollution issue.

Highlighting the callous treatment of the Yamuna, Gandhi blamed both Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration and Kejriwal's governance for neglect and corruption, portraying the river's plight as rooted in governmental failures.

Gandhi demanded a public awakening, urging Delhi's residents to treat the Yamuna with respect and take action themselves if the authorities remain inactive. As the debate over Yamuna's pollution erupts, Rahul Gandhi's stance pressures political figures to address environmental concerns.

