Yamuna's Crisis: A Political Showdown in Delhi

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, flagged the pollutant issues in the Yamuna river, challenging AAP's Arvind Kejriwal to address the situation. Gandhi criticized the negligence and corruption of both Modi and Kejriwal governments, urging the public to treat the Yamuna as a living entity needing protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:25 IST
Rahul Gandhi has brought the polluted state of the Yamuna river into the political limelight, challenging AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to take action ahead of elections in Delhi. The Congress leader released a video on Thursday urging resolution of the severe pollution issue.

Highlighting the callous treatment of the Yamuna, Gandhi blamed both Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration and Kejriwal's governance for neglect and corruption, portraying the river's plight as rooted in governmental failures.

Gandhi demanded a public awakening, urging Delhi's residents to treat the Yamuna with respect and take action themselves if the authorities remain inactive. As the debate over Yamuna's pollution erupts, Rahul Gandhi's stance pressures political figures to address environmental concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

