Opposition Slams Centre Over Parliamentary Conventions Flouting
Opposition leaders criticized the government for not adhering to Parliamentary conventions regarding the allocation of debate days for the President’s address, arguing such decisions should involve the Business Advisory Committee. They called for discussions on federalism and other pressing issues, citing disruptions and biases against opposition-led states.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, several opposition leaders accused the central government of bypassing traditional Parliamentary conventions by announcing a provisional calendar for debate days on the President's address, usually decided by the Business Advisory Committee.
Demands were made for discussions on federalism and events such as the Maha Kumbh mishap, highlighting alleged biases against states under opposition rule.
During the all-party meeting ahead of the Budget session, opposition leaders criticized the BJP for hindering the Joint Parliamentary Committee's procedures on the Waqf Amendment Bill, fostering concerns over Parliamentary integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Liquor Scam Controversy: AAP's Kejriwal and Sisodia Under Fire as BJP Moves Forward
Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP, Calls for Transparency in Election Commission
AAP's Revolt Against BJP: Accusations and Protests
Uttarakhand's Roadmap to Urban Prosperity: BJP Unveils Key Election Manifesto
BJP Leaders Turn to Tradition for Delhi Assembly Polls