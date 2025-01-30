Left Menu

Opposition Slams Centre Over Parliamentary Conventions Flouting

Opposition leaders criticized the government for not adhering to Parliamentary conventions regarding the allocation of debate days for the President’s address, arguing such decisions should involve the Business Advisory Committee. They called for discussions on federalism and other pressing issues, citing disruptions and biases against opposition-led states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:25 IST
On Thursday, several opposition leaders accused the central government of bypassing traditional Parliamentary conventions by announcing a provisional calendar for debate days on the President's address, usually decided by the Business Advisory Committee.

Demands were made for discussions on federalism and events such as the Maha Kumbh mishap, highlighting alleged biases against states under opposition rule.

During the all-party meeting ahead of the Budget session, opposition leaders criticized the BJP for hindering the Joint Parliamentary Committee's procedures on the Waqf Amendment Bill, fostering concerns over Parliamentary integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

