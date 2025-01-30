Opposition Slams Centre Over Parliamentary Conventions Flouting

On Thursday, several opposition leaders accused the central government of bypassing traditional Parliamentary conventions by announcing a provisional calendar for debate days on the President's address, usually decided by the Business Advisory Committee.

Demands were made for discussions on federalism and events such as the Maha Kumbh mishap, highlighting alleged biases against states under opposition rule.

During the all-party meeting ahead of the Budget session, opposition leaders criticized the BJP for hindering the Joint Parliamentary Committee's procedures on the Waqf Amendment Bill, fostering concerns over Parliamentary integrity.

