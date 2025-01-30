Left Menu

Mayoral Nomination Controversy: Golchha's Bid Rejected

Vijay Golchha's nomination for the mayoral post in Dhamtari was rejected due to claims he is a registered contractor with the municipal corporation. State Congress Chief Dipak Baij accused the BJP of manipulating the election process. The incident occurred during the scrutiny of nominations for upcoming civic body elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhamtari | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:58 IST
In a dramatic turn of political events, Vijay Golchha's candidacy for the mayoral post in Dhamtari Municipal Corporation has been rejected. Official reports indicated that objections raised by the BJP centred on Golchha's status as a registered contractor with the civic body.

According to section 17-2 of the Municipal Corporation Act 1956, candidates must have no vested interests in municipal operations, a regulation that led to Golchha's disqualification. Allegations have emerged stating that Golchha previously undertook contracts for the corporation, which prompted objections from political rivals.

Reacting sharply, Congress state chief Dipak Baij accused the BJP of subverting democracy, alleging undue influence in the decision-making process. Golchha's nomination is one among many, as elections for 173 civic institutions are scheduled, with vital implications for local governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

