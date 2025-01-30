Crisis in Anglican Communion: Bishop Resigns Amid Allegations

The Church of England faces another scandal as Bishop of Liverpool, John Perumbalath, steps down amid allegations of sexual misconduct. This upheaval follows the resignation of Archbishop Justin Welby, casting a shadow over the Anglican Communion.

Perumbalath has fervently denied the accusations aired by Channel 4 News, insisting they should not detract from the diocese's mission. He emphasized his decision to resign is not an admission of any wrongdoing but a step to prevent further distractions.

The Church's safeguarding team found no grounds for complaints against Perumbalath, yet the media coverage has made his position untenable. His resignation marks the end of his brief tenure as Bishop of Liverpool, effective immediately.

