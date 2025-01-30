Left Menu

Crisis in Anglican Communion: Bishop Resigns Amid Allegations

A Church of England bishop, John Perumbalath, has resigned following media allegations of sexual assault, which he denies. The crisis at the Anglican Church deepens after the Archbishop of Canterbury's resignation. Perumbalath claims his resignation isn't an admittance of guilt but a necessity amid ongoing reviews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:02 IST
Crisis in Anglican Communion: Bishop Resigns Amid Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Church of England faces another scandal as Bishop of Liverpool, John Perumbalath, steps down amid allegations of sexual misconduct. This upheaval follows the resignation of Archbishop Justin Welby, casting a shadow over the Anglican Communion.

Perumbalath has fervently denied the accusations aired by Channel 4 News, insisting they should not detract from the diocese's mission. He emphasized his decision to resign is not an admission of any wrongdoing but a step to prevent further distractions.

The Church's safeguarding team found no grounds for complaints against Perumbalath, yet the media coverage has made his position untenable. His resignation marks the end of his brief tenure as Bishop of Liverpool, effective immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025