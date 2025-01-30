Delhi Set for Change: Fadnavis Bets on BJP Victory

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during a campaign event in Delhi, ardently stated his belief in a BJP victory over the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing the latter of widespread corruption and deceit. Fadnavis was campaigning for BJP candidate Praveen Nimesh in Gokal Pur's Assembly elections.

Fadnavis remarked that Delhi residents, particularly women, were poised to unseat the 'fake' Kejriwal government and install a BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of betraying anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare, claiming Kejriwal sidelined Hazare to ascend to power.

With Delhi's assembly elections imminent, Fadnavis lambasted Kejriwal's decade-long governance as disingenuous, alleging AAP would excel if 'lying and corruption' were Olympic events. As the political tensions escalate, Delhi's electorate is set to vote in a single phase on February 5, with results declared on February 8, amidst a tight contest with Congress also in the fray.

