Delhi Set for Change: Fadnavis Bets on BJP Victory
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis campaigns against AAP in Delhi elections, confidently asserting BJP's prospective win. He criticizes AAP for corruption and promises transformation under Narendra Modi. With women voters pivotal, Delhi prepares for elections amid a fierce contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during a campaign event in Delhi, ardently stated his belief in a BJP victory over the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing the latter of widespread corruption and deceit. Fadnavis was campaigning for BJP candidate Praveen Nimesh in Gokal Pur's Assembly elections.
Fadnavis remarked that Delhi residents, particularly women, were poised to unseat the 'fake' Kejriwal government and install a BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of betraying anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare, claiming Kejriwal sidelined Hazare to ascend to power.
With Delhi's assembly elections imminent, Fadnavis lambasted Kejriwal's decade-long governance as disingenuous, alleging AAP would excel if 'lying and corruption' were Olympic events. As the political tensions escalate, Delhi's electorate is set to vote in a single phase on February 5, with results declared on February 8, amidst a tight contest with Congress also in the fray.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India exporting defence equipment to more than 100 countries: PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds luncheon meeting with ruling Mahayuti MLAs at INS Angre Auditorium in Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates ISKCON temple at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.
From Tea Seller to Global Leader: The Remarkable Journey of Narendra Modi
AAP claims Arvind Kejriwal's car was attacked with stones during campaigning in New Delhi.