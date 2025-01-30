Trump Weighs In on Rwanda-DRC Crisis Amid Air Collision Talks
During a news conference, President Donald Trump acknowledged the escalating crisis between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo as a significant issue. While discussing an air collision incident in Washington, he was reluctant to discuss potential peace plans, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.
In a recent news conference, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the mounting crisis between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, describing it as a 'very serious problem.'
The conference, initially centered on an air collision incident in Washington, took a turn when Trump was questioned about his plans to address the conflict in eastern DRC. This region has seen increasing tension allegedly involving Rwanda.
Responding to questions, Trump acknowledged the gravity of the issue but expressed his reluctance to delve into specifics at this juncture. He emphasized the seriousness of the crisis without detailing any immediate plans for intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
