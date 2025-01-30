Left Menu

Haryana's Political Drama: Anil Vij Stirs Controversy

Haryana Minister Anil Vij has expressed frustration over officials not implementing his orders. He threatened to go on a fast till death to protest on behalf of his Ambala Cantt constituents. The senior BJP leader has had ongoing issues with fellow party members and aired his grievances publicly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:51 IST
Haryana's Political Drama: Anil Vij Stirs Controversy
Anil Vij
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Vij, Haryana's Transport and Energy Minister, has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with officials who have not followed his directives, specifically those affecting his Ambala Cantt constituents. The senior BJP leader has suggested that he is prepared to go to great lengths, mirroring the actions of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

A veteran politician, Vij has suspended his traditional 'Janta Darbar' meetings, citing a lack of implementation of his orders by officials. Frustrated, the 71-year-old has stated that he may avoid attending future grievance redressal committee meetings.

Historically, Vij's tensions with the BJP have been visible, particularly during leadership transitions. In recent updates, Vij also voiced his opinions on the scandal involving Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, suggesting a resignation to protect the party's image amidst serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025