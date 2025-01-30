Haryana's Political Drama: Anil Vij Stirs Controversy

Anil Vij, Haryana's Transport and Energy Minister, has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with officials who have not followed his directives, specifically those affecting his Ambala Cantt constituents. The senior BJP leader has suggested that he is prepared to go to great lengths, mirroring the actions of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

A veteran politician, Vij has suspended his traditional 'Janta Darbar' meetings, citing a lack of implementation of his orders by officials. Frustrated, the 71-year-old has stated that he may avoid attending future grievance redressal committee meetings.

Historically, Vij's tensions with the BJP have been visible, particularly during leadership transitions. In recent updates, Vij also voiced his opinions on the scandal involving Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, suggesting a resignation to protect the party's image amidst serious allegations.

