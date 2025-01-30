Left Menu

Mystery Solved: Hamas Confirms Mohammed Deif's Death

Hamas has officially confirmed the death of Mohammed Deif, its military leader, months after Israel claimed he was killed in an airstrike. The announcement ends speculation surrounding one of Israel's most-wanted figures, allegedly involved in a major attack last October that reignited conflict in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khanyounis | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:55 IST
Hamas has officially confirmed the death of Mohammed Deif, the head of its military wing, six months after Israel announced his death.

This marks Hamas' first statement on Deif's condition since the Israeli military claimed last August that he died in an airstrike in southern Gaza.

The announcement on Thursday concludes months of speculation regarding the fate of Hamas' elusive military leader, who was allegedly one of the masterminds behind the October 7 attack on Israel that escalated the conflict in Gaza. Deif had long topped Israel's most-wanted list.

(With inputs from agencies.)

