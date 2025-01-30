Mystery Solved: Hamas Confirms Mohammed Deif's Death

Hamas has officially confirmed the death of Mohammed Deif, the head of its military wing, six months after Israel announced his death.

This marks Hamas' first statement on Deif's condition since the Israeli military claimed last August that he died in an airstrike in southern Gaza.

The announcement on Thursday concludes months of speculation regarding the fate of Hamas' elusive military leader, who was allegedly one of the masterminds behind the October 7 attack on Israel that escalated the conflict in Gaza. Deif had long topped Israel's most-wanted list.

