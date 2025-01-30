Left Menu

A Cleaner, Faster Delhi: BJP's Vision for the Future

Union minister Nitin Gadkari promises to address Delhi's major issues such as traffic congestion, air pollution, and waste management, if the BJP wins the upcoming assembly polls. Highlighting the benefits of a 'double-engine' government, Gadkari emphasizes infrastructure development, ecological balance, and the future connectivity of Delhi and Agra via a clean Yamuna.

Updated: 30-01-2025 23:15 IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari has promised a remarkable transformation in Delhi should the BJP win the coming assembly elections, aiming to resolve the city's pressing challenges of traffic congestion and air pollution within five years.

Gadkari underscored the advantages of a 'double-engine' government, with a BJP leadership at both the Centre and state levels, ensuring rapid development akin to a 'bullet train.' Addressing public gatherings, he made a case for the BJP's commitment to environmental conservation and infrastructure progress, including plans to convert landfill sites into gardens and educational institutions.

Moreover, he criticized the AAP government for stalling significant projects and failing to address pollution issues, raising the stakes of the election as a choice for Delhi's long-term well-being. Gadkari promised enhanced infrastructure investments, citing ongoing projects worth crores and future projects totaling Rs 1 lakh crore, aimed at transforming the capital city.

