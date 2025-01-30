Political Fury Erupts Over Kejriwal's 'Poison' Remark on Yamuna River
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate urges responsibility after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's 'poison' remark against Haryana's CM Nayab Singh Saini. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticizes Kejriwal's blame game. Delhi elections loom, with AAP, BJP, and Congress battling for 70 assembly seats.
The political landscape in India has heated up following a controversial remark by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal about the Yamuna River. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Thursday warned that Kejriwal's 'poison' remark, alleging that Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini contaminated the river, could incite interstate riots if unsubstantiated.
Shrinate emphasized the need for public figures to act responsibly, suggesting that if Kejriwal's accusation is true, legal action should follow. However, if it proves false, she argued, the former Delhi Chief Minister is dangerously provoking tensions. Her caution comes amid heightened political tensions as parties prepare for the crucial Delhi elections.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh added fuel to the fire, accusing Kejriwal of political deflection. Singh outlined Kejriwal's unfulfilled promise to clean the Yamuna within three years. In a dramatic move, Saini reportedly drank Yamuna water to demonstrate its safety. As Delhi elections approach, the political stakes are high for AAP, BJP, and Congress.
