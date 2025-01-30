Historic Budget Session in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: A New Era Begins

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is set to begin its budget session on March 3, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha delivering the inaugural address. This session marks a significant milestone for the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government, which took power in October last year.

This session is the first opportunity for Abdullah to present the budget as chief minister, overseeing the Finance Department. The Assembly session is expected to last three weeks, culminating in the budget approval by the legislature before March ends.

After the revocation of Article 370 and the region's reorganization into two Union Territories, this budget session represents a pivotal moment in Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape, highlighting the new government's directions and priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)