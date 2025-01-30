Controversial Nomination: Tulsi Gabbard's Path to Intelligence Leadership

During a Senate confirmation hearing, Tulsi Gabbard, President Trump's controversial nominee for director of national intelligence, faced intense scrutiny over her past defense of Edward Snowden and remarks perceived as sympathetic to Russia.

Senators from both sides questioned her views on Russia's war in Ukraine and Syria, sparking political tension.

While Gabbard's stance on intelligence reforms draws concern, her backing from key Republicans indicates a complex path to possible confirmation.

(With inputs from agencies.)