Tragedy in the Skies: Washington's Deadliest Air Disaster in Decades
A tragic collision between a regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter at Reagan Washington National Airport has left 67 people dead in the nation's capital. The investigation is ongoing, with no clear cause yet determined. President Trump implied diversity efforts might play a role, despite no evidence supporting this claim.
In a tragic incident, a regional jet collided with a U.S. Army helicopter at Reagan Washington National Airport, resulting in the deadliest U.S. air disaster in over two decades. The crash claimed 67 lives, and investigations are underway to identify the cause.
During a White House news conference, President Donald Trump speculated about the potential impact of federal diversity efforts on air safety, although no evidence has been presented to support these assertions. Critics, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, called Trump's remarks irresponsible amidst such a tragedy.
Amidst the chaos, eyewitness accounts and video footage depicted the horrific collision, followed by a fireball lighting up the night sky. As investigations continue, families and communities mourn the loss, including members of the tight-knit skating community on board the ill-fated flight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
