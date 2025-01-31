Left Menu

New Syrian President Promises Inclusive Future

Syria's new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, plans to form a transitional government representing all communities and prepare for free elections. After ousting Assad's regime, Sharaa aims to establish a legislative body and a national dialogue. A new constitution is anticipated to take up to four years to draft.

Syria's recently appointed president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, announced plans on Thursday to establish an inclusive transitional government. This government will involve diverse communities to create institutions and manage the country until it can conduct free and fair elections.

In his inaugural address to the nation, Sharaa, appointed on Wednesday by armed factions, outlined intentions following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad in last year's rapid military offensive. The leading group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, has established an interim government that has attracted significant Western and Arab diplomatic support eager to bring stability after 13 years of civil turmoil.

Sharaa committed to forming a small legislative assembly to bridge the parliamentary gap until elections occur, post the dissolution of the Syrian parliament. He intends to announce a national dialogue committee to discuss the country's future political strategy. The announcement will be succeeded by a "constitutional declaration" signaling the onset of drafting a new constitution, expected to take up to four years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

